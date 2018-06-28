GLOW returns for its second season

Erica Parise/Netflix

Netflix brings back its fictional wrestling television show based on a television show about wrestling, GLOW. This season features plenty of storylines including the wrestlers becoming local celebrities and the issues that come along with that fame.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Hulu just worked out a deal to be the exclusive streaming home to a bunch of Viacom shows including MTV's Daria. The series was once on Amazon, but you can forget about that. That's all over.

Speaking of over, the month of June is ending. June 30 is the last day you can watch all the Harry Potter films on HBO Now. Maybe it's time for a magical marathon before July rolls around.

