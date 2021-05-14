Netflix gives you more Bridgerton with Queen Charlotte prequel spinoff

Netflix

Netflix isn't wasting time capitalizing on the success of period drama Bridgerton. The company tweeted out details of a prequel series that explores the character of Queen Charlotte.

The show will also feature younger versions of Violet Bridgerton, the mother of the eight Bridgerton siblings, and Lady Danbury, who was the mentor to main character Simon Basset.

Bridgerton was one of the breakout successes on Netflix, with the streaming service calling it out in its first-quarter earnings report. It isn't a surprise that the show, produced by Shonda Rhimes, is getting a spinoff.