Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event: How to watch

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and hyped it up with a trailer last Thursday. The colorful teaser didn't reveal much about the event, but hints at an '80s-inspired aesthetic and suggests that we'll get details about The Witcher season 2's release date, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy and the upcoming Resident Evil shows.

We can expect "exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars" and other convention-style elements, the streaming service said last week.

Also highlighted are DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Lucifer and Kevin Smith's upcoming He-Man show Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

No mention of Stranger Things, but we're overdue a release date for season 4 and it feels like a show that'd fit well with this event.

How to Watch

It'll be available to stream on Netflix's YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels. We've also embedded the YouTube video above for your convenience.

When do I tune in?

It runs 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT/2 a.m. AEST each day this week. There's also a daily replay at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET/11 a.m. AEST.