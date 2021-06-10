Free Guy trailer with Ryan Reynolds Ahead of E3, Microsoft CEO talks Xbox UFO report, deconstructed How to opt out of Amazon Sidewalk Jurassic World's mosquito story Unemployment tax refunds coming

Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event: How to watch Day 4's livestream

The streaming service's free five-day event runs until Friday.

We got some Stranger Things details on Wednesday.

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and the streaming service teased Masters of the Universe, Resident Evil, Godzilla and other reveals for Thursday's livestream.

Wednesday brought some casting news for Stranger Things season 4, but we still don't have a release date.

How to Watch

It'll be available to stream on Netflix's YouTubeTwitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels. We've also embedded the YouTube video above for your convenience.

When do I tune in?

It runs 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT/2 a.m. AEST each day this week. There's also a daily replay at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET/11 a.m. AEST.