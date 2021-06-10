Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event: How to watch Day 4's livestream

Netflix

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and the streaming service teased Masters of the Universe, Resident Evil, Godzilla and other reveals for Thursday's livestream.

Wednesday brought some casting news for Stranger Things season 4, but we still don't have a release date.

How to Watch

It'll be available to stream on Netflix's YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok channels. We've also embedded the YouTube video above for your convenience.

When do I tune in?

It runs 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT/2 a.m. AEST each day this week. There's also a daily replay at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET/11 a.m. AEST.