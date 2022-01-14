Netflix F1 Drive to Survive team taking on golf and tennis series

Netflix

Netflix has brought a horde of new fans to F1 with its docuseries. Now, the streaming service is taking on professional golf and tennis, working with the producers behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive on the two new shows announced this week.

The Netflix pro tennis series will follow a year in the life of the world's biggest tennis stars as they travel the globe throughout 2022 to compete in the four Grand Slam tournaments: the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. Filming has already begun at the Australian Open which is about to begin in Melbourne.

Netflix said Friday the tennis series will also be "the first sports program of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men's and women's competitors of the sport."

Read more: 2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

For the golf series, Netflix will follow pro golf players through the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship and The Open, as well as The Players championship and the FedExCup.

"With unprecedented access inside the ropes and behind the scenes, the series will capture the intensity of training, travel, victory, and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams," Netflix said.

"Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this," added Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series.