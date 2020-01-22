Netflix expands The Witcher universe with anime spin-off

Netflix

Netflix called The Witcher one of its biggest shows ever, and the second season is already in production. Now the streaming platform has confirmed that an anime based on the show is also in the works.

In a tweet Wednesday, Netflix said a Witcher anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is in production, with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and show writer Beau DeMayo working on it. The animation will be handled by South Korean-based Studio Mir, which made The Legend of Korra as well as Voltron: Legendary Defender.

According to Netflix, the film "takes us back to a new threat facing the Continent." This likely means the anime will be a prequel or will explain what happens between the first and second seasons.

Rumors of an animated Witcher film began circulating Tuesday when a Writers Guild of America entry listed the new project. Hissrich tweeted Wednesday that she's been keeping the anime a secret for over a year.