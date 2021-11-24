Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in December 2021

Netflix

December is absolute barnburner of a month for Netflix, it's tough to even know where to start.

So let's start with The Witcher. Season 2 of the incredibly popular show, based on the incredibly popular video game series, hits Netflix on December 17. Jane Campion's latest movie The Power of the Dog hits much sooner, on December 1, and has been highly rated on the festival circuit. We could be looking at something special here.

Later in the month, however, is another big one: the fourth season of Cobra Kai. This show has become something of a phenomenon, particularly since making the move to Netflix. Can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in December 2021.

Coming soon (no date announced)

Decoupled — Netflix Series

December 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime

Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes — Netflix Series

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY — Netflix Film

The Whole Truth — Netflix Film

December 3

Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mixtape — Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

David and the Elves — Netflix Film

Voir — Netflix Documentary

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy

December 9

Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary

December 10

Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film

Aranyak — Netflix Series

Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

The Shack

Still Out of My League — Netflix Film

Two — Netflix Film

The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series

December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary — Netflix Series

Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

The Giver

The Hand of God — Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

Don't Look Up — Netflix Film

Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Single's Inferno — Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

December 26

Lulli — Netflix Film

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

December 29

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

December 30

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film

December 31