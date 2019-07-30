Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2019

Netflix

July was huge for Netflix, with the release of Stranger Things season 3 (alongside new Queer Eye and Orange is the New Black). But that's in the past. What's next for Netflix? A lot actually!

The critically acclaimed and flat-out awesome GLOW is getting a season 3 release in August. As is She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. That show absolutely rules for kids and adults.

Mindhunter's second season also comes out in August, as does volume 3 of Dear White People. Oh, and the first five Rocky movies are hitting Netflix this month oh dear lord. Don't listen to the haters, Rocky III has both Clubber Lang and Thunderlips. A movie with that kind of star power could never be bad.

Available on Netflix, August 2019

Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed



Four Weddings and a Funeral



Groundhog Day



Horns



Jackie Brown



Jupiter Ascending



Now and Then



Panic Room



Rocky



Rocky II



Rocky III



Rocky IV



Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie



Something's Gotta Give



The Bank Job



The House Bunny



The Sinner: Julian



To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar



Why Do Fools Fall in Love



Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3



Basketball or Nothing



Dear White People: Volume 3



Derry Girls: Season 2



Otherhood



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3



Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4



Aug. 5

Enter the Anime



No Good Nick: Part 2



Aug. 6

Screwball



Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That



Aug. 8

Dollar



Jane The Virgin: Season 5



Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer



The Naked Director



Wu Assassins



Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4



The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators



iZombie: Season 5



Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling



Sintonia



Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales



Tiny House Nation: Volume 1



Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2



Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready



Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6



Aug. 15

Cannon Busters



Aug. 16

45 rpm



Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez



Better Than Us



Diagnosis



Frontera verde



Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus



The Little Switzerland



MINDHUNTER: Season 2



QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3



Selfless



Sextuplets



Super Monsters Back to School



Victim Number 8



Aug. 16

The Punisher (2004)

Aug. 20

Gangs of New York



Simon Amstell: Set Free



Aug. 21

American Factory



Hyperdrive



Aug. 22

Love Alarm

Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II



Rust Valley Restorers



Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7



Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love



Kardec



Workin' Moms: Season 3



Aug. 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance



Droppin' Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1



Leaving Netflix in August

Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Aug. 2

The Founder



Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie



Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men



Aug. 14

The Royals: Season 1



Aug. 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1



Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin



Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy



Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures



Aug. 28

Wind River



Aug. 30

Burnt



Aug. 31

Straw Dogs

