Netflix doesn't see any stand-out competitors yet

Though the streaming landscape may seem crowded, Netflix says it still doesn't see many stand-out competitors. During a session at the Code Conference on Tuesday, Netflix Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland said the company has been anticipating competition for years.

Holland noted that though platforms like Disney Plus are on the way, Netflix always figured "all of these traditional players would enter into our space." If anything, it was a motivation to invest in original content to begin with -- eventually those traditional players might stop licensing to Netflix.

"We believed this shift would all happen, it's just taken many years longer than we thought," Holland said.