Though the streaming landscape may seem crowded, Netflix says it still doesn't see many stand-out competitors. During a session at the Code Conference on Tuesday, Netflix Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland said the company has been anticipating competition for years.
Holland noted that though platforms like Disney Plus are on the way, Netflix always figured "all of these traditional players would enter into our space." If anything, it was a motivation to invest in original content to begin with -- eventually those traditional players might stop licensing to Netflix.
"We believed this shift would all happen, it's just taken many years longer than we thought," Holland said.
Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.
Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!
Discuss: Netflix doesn't see any stand-out competitors yet
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.