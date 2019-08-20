Netflix documentary Inside Bill's Brain examines mind of Bill Gates

Stephen Shankland/CNET

A new Netflix documentary is going where no man has gone before: inside the complicated brain of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates is a three-part documentary that will come to the streaming service next month.

The series will focus on Gates' post-Microsoft life as philanthropist, world problem-solver, and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It's directed by Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2007 documentary An Inconvenient Truth

"Inside Bill's Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it," an official Netflix description says.

"Davis had the idea of making a documentary that looked at the big projects I take on that are risky and might not happen otherwise, and that was interesting to me," Gates told Entertainment Weekly. "I hope this documentary leaves people optimistic that big problems can be tackled."

The series will come to Netflix on Sept. 20.