Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon combine thanks to this streaming device

Dabby

Cord cutters who are experiencing TV streaming service overload and getting tired of endlessly scrolling through Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the like may have a new option that doesn't involve going back to cable.

A home entertainment device debuting at CES 2020 called Dabby seeks to end your need to toggle between every streaming service app by creating an AI-based search engine for your TV. The touch device (which basically looks like a thicker tablet) pairs with a TV dongle, and lets you use voice commands to search not only every paid streaming service, but also free sites and social media.

Nearly 60% of Americans now use some form of streaming service, with the majority using Netflix, according to a 2018 CNBC survey. However, 47% report feeling frustrated with the growing number of subscriptions and services required to watch the shows they want, a March 2019 Deloitte survey found. After cost, the need to move between different apps is the biggest frustration for people, TV Time reported from an October 2019 study.

Dabby wants to address these issues by consolidating subscription services and replacing any other streaming device or smart speaker. The device can play anything that media streaming boxes like Apple TV and Roku can, from any streaming service, video or social media platform -- including Netflix, Hulu, HBOGo, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Spotify and Vimeo -- no apps required (however, you still have to be a subscriber to those services). You don't have to know where something is streaming -- the device searches the entire web for it.

When you want to watch something, you say "Hey, Dabby, play the original A Star is Born." The platform will immediately play the best source you subscribe to (or that's free anywhere online). You'll also see other options appear on the device's screen, so if you wanted to rent the Lady Gaga version, you'd be able to do so directly from there and have it stream to your TV. You can also search for individual video clips and scenes.

You can take Dabby with you from room to room and it will seamlessly switch to the screen of the room you are in.

The second screen is also interactive, and lets you see and leave comments while you're streaming videos from places like Instagram or Twitch, along with related videos and highlights for sports games you're currently watching. If your friend has a Dabby, you can watch a show with them long distance, and see each other on the second screen.

You can preorder the Dabby touchscreen device and dongle from parent company DabKick as a pair in the US for $400, with shipping expected in Q2 2020 (for context, an Apple TV starts at $179, and a Roku Ultra costs $100). Electronics manufacturer Foxconn also plans to integrate Dabby's operating system into its future TV units.