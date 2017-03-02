Last year Netflix and Dave Chappelle announced plans for three new comedy specials, and now we know when to expect the first two.

Netflix shared that two of the comedian's stand-up specials will debut on March 21. No word yet on when we'll see the third.

A teaser trailer for the two Netflix specials shows Chappelle sitting pensively outside at a cafe, smoking a cigarette, as audio recording, presumably from the upcoming special, plays in the background.

The moody, black and white shot and dramatic camera movement make it look more like a French drama than your usual stand-up comedy special trailer, but considering it's Chappelle's first comedy special since 2004, the drama is warranted.