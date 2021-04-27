Netflix continues anime push with Sailor Moon movie exclusivity

Netflix

Netflix's has spent the last few years making big bets on anime, and it just landed another well-loved series. In June, the streaming platform will be home to the international premiere of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Parts 1 and 2.

The new Sailor Moon film released in Japan in February, and covers the Dream Arc storyline from the original manga series -- the same story that the 1990s Sailor Moon SuperS TV series was based on. Netflix describes the movie as a story that focuses on cast's growth, "both as teenager girls and Sailor Guardians, as well as the faint first love of Chibi-Usa and Helios"

Netflix's push for anime content could pay off in the long run: just a few days ago, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the biggest foreign language film premiere in US box office history. Guess where the Demon Slayer anime series is streaming? You guessed it: Netflix.



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Parts 1 and 2 will debut on Netflix on June 3.