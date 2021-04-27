Outdoor mask guidance iOS 14.5 Razer Orochi V2 review Stimulus bill iPhone app tracking Beyond Burger 3.0

Netflix continues anime push with Sailor Moon movie exclusivity

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon​ Eternal The Movie Parts 1 and 2 will premiere on Netflix in June.

preview

Sailor Moon is coming to Netflix in June.

 Netflix

Netflix's has spent the last few years making big bets on anime, and it just landed another well-loved series. In June, the streaming platform will be home to the international premiere of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Parts 1 and 2.

The new Sailor Moon film released in Japan in February, and covers the Dream Arc storyline from the original manga series -- the same story that the 1990s Sailor Moon SuperS TV series was based on. Netflix describes the movie as a story that focuses on cast's growth, "both as teenager girls and Sailor Guardians, as well as the faint first love of Chibi-Usa and Helios"

Netflix's push for anime content could pay off in the long run: just a few days ago, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the biggest foreign language film premiere in US box office history. Guess where the Demon Slayer anime series is streaming? You guessed it: Netflix. 

