Netflix is now streaming on Google smart displays

If you've bought a smart display or thought about buying one, you may have asked, "Can I watch Netflix on it?" Until now, watching the popular streaming service wasn't an option on Google smart displays. Google on Tuesday announced Netflix integration for the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Netflix is rolling out to Google smart displays globally. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you'll be able to link your account in the Google Home or Google Assistant app.

Start streaming by using a voice command like, "Hey Google, play Queer Eye" or try, "Hey Google, open Netflix" to scroll through content and select with a tap.

You can also ask Google to pause, play or skip forward with a voice command. Google's Nest Hub Max also includes Quick Gestures, so you can pause or resume your video by looking at the display and raising your hand.

Google's smart displays also stream Hulu, Starz, CBS All Access, SlingTV, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Showtime, either natively or via a cast option from your mobile device. (Editor's note: CBS All Access and Showtime are part of ViacomCBS, CNET's parent company.) Ask your smart display to launch a service by saying, "Hey Google, watch Bob's Burgers on Hulu."

Adding Netflix is the latest smart display news from the Google Nest team. Recently Google added group video calls to the Nest Hub Max for Google Meet and Google Duo users.

The new streaming update gives Google's smart displays a leg up on Amazon's competing Echo Show line of smart displays. You won't find Netflix or native YouTube support there; watching YouTube requires navigating with a web browser. Conversely, Amazon Prime Video isn't an option for Google smart displays.

For now, it looks like choosing the right smart display for you will still be influenced by which streaming services you'd watch the most on a small, voice-activated screen.