Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teaser reveals its January return

Sabrina the teenage witch is about to take a trip ... to hell.

The new teaser trailer for Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 debuted on Saturday, showing Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) wearing a red hooded robe while walking through the fog.

"Welcome to hell," a witchy narrator voice whispers in the trailer. That doesn't bode well for Sabrina and her friends.

The trailer also reveals the upcoming season's release date of Jan. 24.

According to the show synopsis, even though Sabrina defeated her father Lucifer Morningstar/The Dark Lord (Luke Cook) last season, he remains trapped within the human body of her boyfriend, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Nick is suffering, burning in hell under Madam Satan's (Michelle Gomez) supervision.

Sabrina and her mortal friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson) -- who call themselves The Fright Club -- are working together to help free Nick from eternal damnation.

Also, Sabrina must assume the title of queen to defend the underground realm against a new challenger -- Prince of Hell Caliban.

Meanwhile, in Sabrina's hometown of Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to Sabrina's family and coven. That threat is a tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 debuts worldwide on Jan. 24 on Netflix.