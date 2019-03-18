Netflix's new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer conjures chaos

Enlarge Image Netflix

Being a teen is hard enough, but add a mysterious heritage, the occult and romance, and it gets even more complicated.

In the new Netflix trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2, which debuted on Monday, we see teenager Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) casting spells, attending both her human high school and her private witchy school, and getting attacked by a flock of birds in the forest.

There are also glimpses of a bloody axe, a school dance, students on fire, Sabrina levitating, and oh so much blood.

In this new season, Sabrina is exploring her darker side as she's curious to learn more about her family's witchy heritage, all while trying to keep her friendships in the mortal world. So of course, that makes being a normal teenager rather difficult.

This also means that a new love triangle is brewing for Sabrina between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and boy-next-door mortal Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch).

Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood all continue to cause trouble for the Spellman household.

The new trailer also gives us a sneak peek at a brand-new character who might just end up being Satan himself -- Lucifer Morningstar.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence and Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 debuts worldwide on April 5 on Netflix.