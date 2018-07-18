Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is writing a book

James Martin/CNET

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is writing the book that will give an inside look at his leadership strategy and the company's culture, Netflix confirmed Wednesday. Business writer Erin Meyer will be co-author, and Penguin Press plans to publish it sometime next year.

CNN first reported the news.

Netflix's culture is something the company has extensively defined and publicized. Its "culture deck," a long manifesto outlining the principles of how to treat employees and expectations of everyone who works there, was published on Slideshare in 2009 and viewed millions of times. Netflix updated it last year as a long online document that lives on its jobs page.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, has said it "may well be the most important document ever to come out of the Valley."

Now Playing: Watch this: Netflix growth underwhelms, but it'll be just fine anyways

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.