Netflix cancels The Punisher and Jessica Jones, ending its Marvel shows

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Netflix is officially no longer producing Marvel's live-action shows. The streaming service has reportedly cancelled both The Punisher and Jessica Jones, according to Deadline, with the latter's third season set to debut as the last batch of Marvel live-action episodes on Netflix.

"We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," a Netflix representative told the outlet. CNET has reached out to Netflix, who did not immediately return comment.

Marvel Head of Television Jeph Loeb posted a letter to fans of the Netflix-Marvel shows on Monday, thanking them for supporting each of the series as well as The Defenders teamup. The letter does not refer to Netflix by name, but teases that Disney may continue the characters' stories elsewhere.

"Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that," Loeb said. Loeb ends the letter with a "To be continued...!" to further tease the possibility of future shows.

The end of both The Punisher and Jessica Jones is not a surprise, coming off Netflix cancelling Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist last year. Disney, Marvel's parent company, is currently planning new live-action Marvel shows for its upcoming Disney+ service, set to launch sometime in late 2019. And Marvel is producing four, adult-oriented Marvel animated series for Hulu which include Howard the Duck, announced last week.

Now playing: Watch this: Captain Marvel: What you need to know