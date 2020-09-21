Netflix cancels The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season

Kevin Baker/Netflix

Fans wanting to return to the planet of Thra will have to find another way there. Netflix announced on Monday that it's canceling The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," executive producer Lisa Henson said in a statement on Monday. "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance."

The fantasy puppet series was a prequel to the original 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal, which tells the story about Gelflings who discover that the evil Skeksis want to drain them of their life energy via a dark crystal.

The Age of Resistance featured a talented cast of actors including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

We are honored to announce The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program! Congrats to all of the incredibly talented artists who brought this fantastic world to life and made the series a reality! Thra rejoices! pic.twitter.com/QhrN3nt9gi — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) September 20, 2020

The puppetry was brought to life by The Jim Henson Company, which also produced the show.

However, even though The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was a hit among both fans and critics, and also won an Emmy this year for Outstanding Children's Program, the series will not be returning to Netflix for another season.

So far there's no indication another network may pick up the series now that Netflix is no longer interested in continuing The Dark Crystal saga.

As expected, Dark Crystal fans were not pleased with Netflix's decision.

You bitches really cancelled the dark crystal as though it wasnt an incredible and deeply nuanced world ripe with magic that was worthy of Jim Henson, the female characters were the best written characters on the show and each puppet was so meticulously and lovingly crafted, pic.twitter.com/x35a4EUN8Y — Caleb (@porkironandwine) September 21, 2020

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, has been cancelled by Netflix after one season. Despite winning an Emmy for Outstanding Children's program, and being in their top ten most watched programs at time of release.



They catch so much heat for the stuff they keep and then don't want. pic.twitter.com/uGBCuvccMc — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) September 21, 2020

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistence got cancelled... I continue to be disappointed again and again pic.twitter.com/WWsfzvne6M — Kenzie (KenZed) 👹 (@durianbouquet) September 21, 2020

the dark crystal: *wins an emmy sunday night*



netflix: *officially cancels the dark crystal monday afternoon* pic.twitter.com/STvN2VCcUJ — 🦋 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘺 (@nvr2heaven) September 21, 2020

Netflix cancelled The Dark Crystal after just one season?



FUCK 2020 pic.twitter.com/vicZTLwmqI — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 21, 2020

Yesterday, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won an Emmy. Today, it's been announced that Netflix has cancelled it after one season. Another bummer but I'm glad we at least got that one season. Incredible storytelling through the medium of old school puppetry. It was a gift. https://t.co/tqmRieuojI — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 21, 2020

im just extra disappointed because dark crystal is so good and they put a lot of work into it to get actual puppets and good effects to do it right like they put a whole lot of care into getting detail and scale right pic.twitter.com/44VpjAnXyy — 🍄Wörm🐇 (@BasedDrWorm) September 21, 2020

Aw man I loved Dark Crystal and was super excited to see where things were going 😭 Pouring one out for the bravest of paladins pic.twitter.com/nbZxQJOInk — Josh Ness (@ThisIsJoshNess) September 21, 2020

I was literally about to start Dark Crystal Age of Resistance this week and now i’m hearing it’s getting cancelled after one season?! I’ve seen so much love for the show why would they cancel! I haven’t even watched it and i’m sad! Netflix why 🤦‍♀️ — Emily C. (@OtterToons) September 21, 2020

Someone please buy the Dark Crystal. Ty. pic.twitter.com/GvOWsAyxKx — Ellen Shelley (@artofel) September 21, 2020