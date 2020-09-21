Fans wanting to return to the planet of Thra will have to find another way there. Netflix announced on Monday that it's canceling The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season.
"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," executive producer Lisa Henson said in a statement on Monday. "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance."
The fantasy puppet series was a prequel to the original 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal, which tells the story about Gelflings who discover that the evil Skeksis want to drain them of their life energy via a dark crystal.
The Age of Resistance featured a talented cast of actors including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.
The puppetry was brought to life by The Jim Henson Company, which also produced the show.
However, even though The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was a hit among both fans and critics, and also won an Emmy this year for Outstanding Children's Program, the series will not be returning to Netflix for another season.
So far there's no indication another network may pick up the series now that Netflix is no longer interested in continuing The Dark Crystal saga.
As expected, Dark Crystal fans were not pleased with Netflix's decision.
Discuss: Netflix cancels The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.