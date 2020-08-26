Netflix cancels Altered Carbon after two seasons

Netflix

Netflix isn't messing around with its cancellations lately: Altered Carbon is the latest show to be shown the exit, canceled after two seasons.

"Netflix's decision not to proceed with further seasons was made in April and is not COVID-related but stems from the streamer's standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process," Deadline reported Wednesday.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news follows the cancellations of the teen series The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, shows that were previously renewed before Netflix canceled them, due to COVID-related reasons.

Altered Carbon starred two different leads as Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier -- Joel Kinnaman in season one and Anthony Mackie in season two. Set in a future where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, the ambitious cyberpunk series explored technology, AI and cyberspace, and spawned an anime film, Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

Fans of the show are pretty upset.

"This is why I have trouble committing to anything Netflix does. Lord help me if it takes me more than a couple of episodes to commit..." one tweeted.

I'm still carrying a grudge over #Sense8 — INT. WRITERRAND - CONTINUOUS ♿️ 🎬 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@WriterRand) August 26, 2020

Although others weren't impressed with season two.

"The first season was good. The second one was a letdown," tweeted another.

Netflix has a track record of canceling expensive sci-fi series after two seasons, including Sense8 (which reportedly cost $9 million per episode) and The OA.