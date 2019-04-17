Netflix canceled its Marvel shows, but still wants them to win Emmys

Netflix

Netflix may have canceled all of its Marvel series, but that doesn't mean it's forgotten about them.

Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher are among the series Netflix is promoting on its "For Your Consideration" website as part of its campaign for the 2019 Emmys. Jessica Jones is absent presumably because the third and final season of the show doesn't air until later this year (the eligibility period for this year's Emmys runs from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019).

In total, Netflix is campaigning for 13 series this year -- not counting unscripted shows like reality TV and standup -- that have already been cancelled, according to Business Insider.

Last year, Netflix walked away with 112 Emmy nominations, while HBO took 108, dethroning HBO from its position as most-nominated network, a title it had held for 17 years. They ended up tying for actual number of awards at the 2018 Emmys.

The voting process for the 2019 Emmys begins in June and nominations will be announced in July. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 22.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.