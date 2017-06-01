Netflix cancels Sense8 -- which was really expensive to film

Murray Close / Netflix

Hoping for a third season of Sense8, The Wachowski's thrilling series about a group of eight psychically linked strangers who instantly share their knowledge, emotions, and cultures from around the world?

Bad news: Netflix has just officially canceled the show.

The news comes less than a month after Sense8's second season hit the streaming service, and Netflix isn't saying specifically why the show is no more. Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, it was reportedly quite an expensive show to create. Last month, producer Roberto Malerba told MSN Entertainment that an average episode costs $9 million. For context, episodes of Game of Thrones were considered expensive at an average $6 million each -- though they cost even more today.

Here's a statement from Cindy Holland, VP of Netflix original content:

"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment."

In an interview with CNBC earlier this week, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings expressed a desire to cancel more shows: "I'm pushing the content team, we have to take more risks, you have to try more crazy things, because we should have a higher cancel rate overall."