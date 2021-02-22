Netflix can download movies and shows it thinks you'll want to binge next

Netflix

Netflix wants to stay a step ahead of your binge watching. The streaming service on Monday introduced a new featured called Downloads for You that it says will automatically download recommended shows and movies to your phone based on your tastes.

The new feature goes a step beyond Smart Downloads, which deletes shows you've watched offline and automatically downloads the next episode for you. Downloads for You will automatically download a selection of movies and show to your phone or mobile device for offline viewing. You can set the amount of content you want -- 1GB, 3GB or 5GB -- and downloads only happen when you're connected to Wi-Fi, Netflix said.

"Whether you're a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you," the company said in a blog post on Monday.

To turn on the feature go to downloads, then toggle on Downloads for You. Netflix said the feature is available now on Android devices globally and testing soon on iOS.

