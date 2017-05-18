Netflix buying an animated film about Michael Jackson's chimp

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What do you get when the director of "Thor: Ragnarok," the animation director of "The Fantastic Mr. Fox," the production team behind "Rick and Morty," and an unknown writer walk into a bar in Cannes? Apparently a massive deal with Netflix, according to a report by Deadline.

The kicker: It's a movie about Michael Jackson's chimpanzee, Bubbles.

The deal has yet to be officially announced, but according to the report, Netflix could end up buying the package, including the co-directors Taika Waititi and Mark Gustafson, the script and the production team, for around $20 million.

This deal marks the beginning of the auction proceedings at Cannes, and it seems Netflix is ready to make a splash -- an approach in line with the movies it's exhibiting at the show. The company plans to screen new films by Noah Baumbach ("The Squid and the Whale") and Bong Joon-ho ("Snowpiercer").

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.