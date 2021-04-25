Netflix wins 7 Oscars (but not best picture), and Facebook scores its first

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix left the Oscar awards with a clutch of trophies, taking home statues in seven categories during Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony to make it the winningest studio of the night. But the world's biggest streaming video service couldn't clinch best picture, which included two of Netflix's movies -- Mank and The Trial of the Chicago Seven -- as nominees. Nomadland, distributed by Disney unit Searchlight, won best picture.

Other streaming services scored Oscars too. Pixar's Soul, on Disney Plus, won two awards for best animated feature and best score. Amazon's Sound of Metal won two for editing and sound.

And of all things, Facebook won its first Oscar. The 24-minute film Colette, which its Oculus virtual-reality group made with video game company EA in connection with a World War II-set VR video game, won for the documentary short.

Netflix entered the evening with the most nominations of any company, 35 total. It had the most-nominated single film, Mank, with 10 nods. In the end Sunday, it won in the categories for production design and cinematography for Mank, costume design and makeup and hairstyling for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, documentary feature for My Octopus Teacher, animated short for If Anything Happens I Love You and live-action short for Two Distant Strangers.

"Streaming" movies had a simpler run at the Oscars this year. Because the COVID-19 shuttered and restricted cinemas around the globe, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which runs the Oscars, loosened its eligibility rules. Streaming-only releases could apply to be nominated, so long as the films had originally been planned to hit the big screen.