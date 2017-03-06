See the orc cop from Netflix-Will Smith movie 'Bright'

Enlarge Image Netflix

"Bright" is not your usual cop movie. It's also not your usual fantasy film. The upcoming Netflix release follows the story of human police officer Scott Ward (Will Smith) and humaniod orc officer Nicolas Jakoby (Joel Edgerton). A set of photos released on Monday gives us our first good look at Edgerton's orc makeup.

A Netflix press release titled "The First Ever Orc Joins the South Central LA Police Force" reads like a normal announcement and even includes a quote from the fictional Captain Perez: "Orcs have been a part of our society for over a millennia and we welcome all who are ready and willing to serve on the force. Jakoby will be an excellent partner to Ward."

Netflix posted a short teaser for "Bright" in late February. That footage showed a hoodie-wearing orc with large protruding fangs wielding a shotgun. Jakoby doesn't seem to have the same sort of prominent lower teeth, but does have similar multicolored skin and pointed ears.

The genre mashup movie is "set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time."

"Bright" debuts on Netflix in December and represents a big move into blockbuster-style movies for the streaming service.

