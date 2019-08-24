Netflix Breaking Bad sequel El Camino gets trailer

The adventures of the hapless Jesse Pinkman will continue in Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and now we have more than the rumors, we have the trailer to prove it.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

Earlier Saturday, a placeholder image had been revealed, letting the sequel title out of the bag presumably a bit too early. Reddit user saddadstheband apparently posted a screenshot revealing it'll portray Aaron Paul's Pinkman, one of the AMC show's heroes, fleeing from "his captors, the law and his past" in the wake of the series finale, with series creator Vince Gilligan writing and directing.

The page was taken down, but the leak added fuel to a February report saying the Breaking Bad movie will air on both Netflix and AMC. The show, which ran from 2008 to 2013, focused Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned meth cook, and Paul was his former student turned partner.

The apparent accidental reveal came shortly after Bob Odenkirk, who played crooked lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and prequel series Better Call Saul, told Hollywood Reporter that the movie had already been shot.

"I find it hard to believe you don't know it was shot," he said. "They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They've done an amazing job of keeping it a secret."

First published at 12:38 p.m. PT.

Updated at 4:27 p.m. PT: Adds trailer.