Netflix boss reportedly says it won't be part of Apple's video streaming service

Ore Huiying/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings confirmed that it won't be playing a role in Apple's upcoming video streaming service, reports said Monday.

"We want to have people watch our content on our service," he said Monday, according to Bloomberg. "We've chosen not to integrate into their service."

Apple is expected to reveal its service at an event next Monday, but Hastings' comments hint at the TV streaming market could get very competitive. Apple is trying supplement its original shows by finalizing deals with networks like HBO, Showtime and Starz to license a library of already-released content. (Note: Showtime is owned by CBS, CNET's parent company.)

Now playing: Watch this: Apple will finally reveal its $1 billion-budget TV service

Hastings noted that Netflix has already been competing with Amazon, so it's used to competitors with deep pockets.

"You do your best job when you have great competitors," he said, but acknowledged that sourcing original content is getting more expensive.

He also conceded that it could be a while before Netflix enters the Chinese market, Variety reported, after an attempt to get in by partnering with a local company failed.

"We will be blocked in China for a long time," he said.

Neither Netflix nor Apple immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 3:55 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:44 a.m. PT: Adds more details.