Netflix recombines Black Mirror DNA in Biohacker trailer

In the trailer for Netflix's new sci-fi show Biohackers, young student Mia has the usual college experience: attending classes, going to raves with cute boys, and hacking the genome to get to the bottom of a mindbending mystery.

Biohackers comes to the Netflix streaming service Aug.20. It's a German show, perfect for those of you desperate for more darkness after watching Dark. Or for more black mirror-ness after watching Black Mirror.

