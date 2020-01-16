The expression "Netflix and Chill," a term that's become a cover phrase for getting romantic with a companion, is a couple of years old. But on Wednesday, Ben & Jerry's announced that it's partnered up with the streaming service to introduce a related ice cream flavor, Netflix & Chilll'd. Hey, better late than never to capitalize on the trend.

Ben & Jerry's

The new flavor features peanut butter ice cream dotted with pretzel pieces and bits of fudge brownies, so it blends salty and sweet. It's now available globally in pints and in Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops. It comes in a regular ice-cream version, and US stores and shops will also sell a non-dairy variety.

The Ben & Jerry's site also offers a quiz to determine which Netflix Original show pairs with which Ben & Jerry's flavor.