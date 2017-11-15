CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
TV and Movies

Netflix backs true-life Italian teen prostitute drama 'Baby'

The new show is based on a real-life scandal that implicated the husband of Mussolini's granddaughter.

1Enlarge Image

Netflix's crime drama "Suburra" will soon be followed by a new Italian original show, "Baby".

 Emanuela Scarpa/Netflix

Netflix continues its international expansion with "Baby", an original Italian drama about child prostitution in Rome.

The series is loosely based on a true story, known as the Baby Squillo scandal, in which politicians and leading Italian figures including Mussolini's granddaughter were caught up in a prostitution case in 2013. 

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer has something sinister...
2:56

The show will be written by a team of young Italian writers.

Other international series backed by Netflix include "The Crown" from the UK, "Marseille" from France and "Subarra" from Italy. 

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.

Next Article: Firefox's big-bang update brings you speed and a new look