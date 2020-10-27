CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Water on the moon Microsoft Surface Duo Stimulus negotiators MagSafe accessories iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show Murder hornet nest

Netflix Assassin's Creed live-action series is in the works

Ubisoft's action adventure games will reportedly also get animated and anime adaptations.

Listen
- 00:30
ac4.jpg

Assassin's Creed has found a home on Netflix.

 Ubisoft

With the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla mere weeks away, Netflix revealed it's working on a live-action adaptation of the historical game series. It tweeted a red Netflix version of the games' assassin logo on Tuesday.

"Netflix + Assassin's Creed," it wrote. "Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers."

Along with the live-action show, it'll also produce animated and anime series based on the games, CNET sister site GameSpot reported.