With the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla mere weeks away, Netflix revealed it's working on a live-action adaptation of the historical game series. It tweeted a red Netflix version of the games' assassin logo on Tuesday.
"Netflix + Assassin's Creed," it wrote. "Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers."
Along with the live-action show, it'll also produce animated and anime series based on the games, CNET sister site GameSpot reported.
Discuss: Netflix Assassin's Creed live-action series is in the works
