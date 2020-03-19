Netflix asked to slow down streaming so internet doesn't overload

Angela Lang/CNET

As the coronavirus outbreak forces people to work from home and children to stay out of school, the European Union asked Netflix to switch its service from high definition to standard in an effort to reduce the strain on the internet, as previously reported by CNN. European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted that he'd spoken to Netflix boss Reed Hastings.

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix



To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome



Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain.



To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020

"To secure Internet access for all, let's #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary," Breton wrote.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

