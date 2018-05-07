Arrested Development season 5 gets release date

The Bluths are back.
The phenomenally dysfunctional family is reuniting in a new trailer for season 5 of Arrested Development, out Monday.
In the trailer, Lindsay runs for office, George Michael is still awkward and Michael is flustered as always.
Then there's that Ron Howard voiceover: "Nothing holds you down like family."
Season 5 of Arrested Development lands on Netflix May 29. A remixed take on the show's fourth season hit last week.
Arrested Development has attracted a cult following over the past 15 years, starting with a three-season TV run from 2003 to 2006. DVDs and streaming services have exposed new audiences to the show, leading to a fourth and now fifth season commissioned by Netflix.
