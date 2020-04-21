Netflix announces Sherlock Holmes spin-off with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown has been picked to star in a new Sherlock Holmes movie, Netflix announced Tuesday. The spin-off film is called Enola Holmes, and will also feature Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter, according to a tweet from Netflix.

what's that? 🕵🏻



👣

👣

👣

👣

a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter?



ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020

Netflix didn't reveal many details in the tweet, saying simply that the movie is coming soon, and is being directed by Harry Bradbeer of Fleabag. During its earnings call later Tuesday, Netflix revealed that the movie has already been made by Legendary Pictures, and will be released on the streaming platform due to theaters being shut amid the spread of the coronavirus. Enola Holmes is set to launch on Netflix sometime in the third quarter, so between July and September.

Also on Netflix, Brown's character Eleven will be back in a fourth season of Stranger Things either this year or next.