Netflix announces first-ever WitcherCon this July

Netflix

Netflix announced it will partner with CD Projekt Red to host the first-ever WitcherCon, starting July 9. The digital event will be based around The Witcher, the fantasy book series, Netflix series and video game franchise that has amassed a fervent fan base since Netflix released the first season of the show in December 2019.

Although production on the Netflix show's second season has reportedly been wrapped since April, an official release date has yet to be announced.

Netflix didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.