The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has landed on Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
The executive producers of Riverdale have revived more characters from the Archie-verse. This time, it's Sabrina Spellman in a new series on Netflix. The new series has a perfectly-timed release date of Oct. 26, the weekend before Halloween.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Who doesn't want to be scared around this time of year? Well, here's something that may be horrifying to some. Adam Sandler has a new comedy special on Netflix called Adam Sandler 100% Fresh. That seems like it could be a reference to a certain tomato-based ranking site.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Chill out with Sabrina
