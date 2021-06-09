Netflix and Neil Gaiman show off Sandman set in behind-the-scenes video

Screenshot/CNET

Netflix is giving fans a look behind the scenes at the upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

In a clip posted Tuesday as part of Netflix's Geeked Week event, Gaiman said, "This is Sandman being made for people who love Sandman, by people who love Sandman."

Based on comics that ran from 1998 to 1996, The Sandman tells the story of the Lord of the Dreams, Morpheus. The clips shows Gaiman walking around the sets of places like the Undercroft and looking at props and and models.

The Sandman will star Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, to name a few.