Netflix and Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar team for Space Bandits comic

Netflix

If you like female-led sci-fi stories, the new comic from Netflix and Mark Millar may perk up your pointy ears.

Millar describes the new project, called Space Bandits, as "a female Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid set in space with a massive and exciting cast of characters."

In Space Bandits, main characters Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe's most wanted felons. As leaders of their own criminal operations, they run heists across the galaxy. They hop from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when they're both betrayed by their treacherous crews, they have revenge on their minds.

Millar's comics have been made into hit movies such as Wanted, Kingsman and Kick-Ass. "I love writing female-led stories in everything from Reborn to Empress to Hit-Girl to Jupiter's Legacy," he said in a statement.

The comic will retail for the same price as what comic books cost when Millar was in high school -- just 75 cents. All other covers will retail at the regular $3.99.

Netflix

Available to order at the same time will be a limited-edition series of "Space Bandits Legends Covers," featuring Millar's favorite comic book artists, including legend Howard Chaykin.

The comic also will be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, ComiXology and Google Play.

Netflix has been developing projects with Millar since the popular streaming service acquired his company Millarworld in 2017.

One of Millar's other projects included Netflix's first comic book The Magic Order, a six-edition comic written by Millar and illustrated by Marvel's Olivier Coipel.