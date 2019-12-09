Netflix and Joker dominate 2020 Golden Globes nominations

Niko Tavernise

Netflix and Joker snatched a whole bunch of Golden Globe nominations early Monday, when Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi revealed the shortlist.

The 2020 Golden Globes will be presented by comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, and they'll air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (or Monday, Jan. 6 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AEDT)

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

Little Women

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Drama Series

Succession

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Big Little Lies

Best Comedy or Musical Series

Fleabag

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite

Les Misérables

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name