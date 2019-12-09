Netflix and Joker dominate 2020 Golden Globes nominations

Netflix and Joker snatched a whole bunch of Golden Globe nominations early Monday, when Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi revealed the shortlist.
The 2020 Golden Globes will be presented by comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, and they'll air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (or Monday, Jan. 6 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AEDT)
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
Little Women
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Drama Series
Succession
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Big Little Lies
Best Comedy or Musical Series
Fleabag
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite
Les Misérables
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Discuss: Netflix and Joker dominate 2020 Golden Globes nominations
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.