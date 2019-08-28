Netflix alternative Tubi TV begins global expansion

Tubi

Netflix alternative Tubi has announced its expansion to Australia. The video streaming service will launch on Sunday, Sep. 1, and will be free and ad-supported. There's going to be 7,000 movies and TV series at launch, Tubi said Thursday.

Tubi joins the streaming services already available in Australia including Netflix, Stan and Foxtel Now. Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus are set to launch down under later this year, too.

At launch, Tubi will have movies and series like The Blair Witch Project, Kickboxer and Stranger Than Fiction. It said "many more titles" will be added later, including The Grudge, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs and Saw. It already claims the largest free streaming selection in Australia, but aims to hit 15,000 titles.

Australia is "the first of many launch initiatives to advance our global footprint," Farhad Massoudi, Tubi CEO, said.

Customers can use a Telstra TV, Tubi.TV, Samsung smart TVs, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, phones, tablets and gaming consoles to access the service.

In June, Tubi announced passing 20 million monthly active users in the US. It has 15,000 movies and TV shows including content across Lionsgate, Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, MGM and Paramount in the US.

Now playing: Watch this: 10 best free movie and TV streaming services