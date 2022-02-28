'The Batman' Review UN Warns of Failure to Adapt to Global Warming Euphoria Season 2 Finale Recap Elon Musk Activates Starlink in Ukraine Electric Car Range Lomi Countertop Composter

Netflix: All the TV shows and movies coming in March 2022

We've got more Bridgerton and The Last Kingdom en route.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
bridgerton

The super spicy Bridgerton is back.

 Netflix

March is a pretty big month for Netflix, but every month is big for Netflix. 

Probably the most "important" release is Bridgerton's second season. The first season of Bridgerton went absolutely ballistic, becoming one of Netflix's biggest ever shows. Expect hype and bombast upon the release of season 2 when it drops March 25.

We've also got the fifth and final season of the consistently good The Last Kingdom. That hits March 9.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in March.

March 1

  • The Guardians of Justice 
  • Worst Roommate Ever 
  • 21
  • 21 Bridges
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • Battleship
  • Christine
  • Coach Carter
  • Due Date
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Gattaca
  • The Gift
  • The Green Mile
  • My Best Friend's Wedding
  • Public Enemies
  • Redemption
  • The Replacements
  • Richie Rich
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Shooter
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Sorry to Bother You
  • Starship Troopers
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Top Gun
  • V for Vendetta
  • Where the Wild Things Are
  • Zoolander

March 2

  • Against The Ice 
  • The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 
  • Savage Rhythm 

March 3

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace 
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 
  • Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale 
  • The Weekend Away 
  • Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! 

March 4

  • The Invisible Thread 
  • Lies and Deceit 
  • Making Fun 
  • Meskina 
  • Pieces of Her 

March 5

  • Beirut

March 7

  • Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 
  • Autumn Girl 
  • Chip and Potato: Season 3 
  • Last One Standing 
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You 

March 9

  • The Andy Warhol Diaries 
  • The Bombardment
  • Byron Baes 
  • Queer Eye Germany 
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
  • Karma's World: Season 2 
  • Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between 

March 11

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 
  • Life After Death with Tyler Henry 
  • Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After 
  • The Adam Project 

March 12

  • Dunkirk

March 13

  • London Has Fallen
  • Adam by Eve: A live in Animation 
  • Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous. 
  • Marilyn's Eyes 
  • One Piece Film: Strong World
  • Team Zenko Go 

March 16

  • Pedal to Metal 
  • Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives 
  • Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank 
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

  • Lee Daniels' The Butler
  • Rescued by Ruby 
  • Soil 

March 18

  • Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question 
  • Animal: Season 2 
  • Black Crab 
  • Cracow Monsters 
  • Eternally Confused and Eager for Love 
  • Human Resources
  • Is It Cake? 
  • Light the Night: Part 3 
  • Standing Up 
  • Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
  • Top Boy: Season 2 
  • Windfall 
  • Without Saying Goodbye 
  • Young, Famous & African 

March 21

  • Call the Midwife: Series 10
  • In Good Hands 

March 22

  • Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days 
  • The Principles of Pleasure 

March 24

  • Love Like the Falling Petals 

March 25

  • Bridgerton: Season 2 
  • Transformers: BotBots 

March 26

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • King of Thieves

March 28

  • The Imitation Game

March 29

  • Thermae Romae Novae 
  • Mighty Express: Season 6 
  • Mike Epps: Indiana Mike 

March 30

  • All Hail 
  • Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King 

March 31

  • Casual: Seasons 1-4
  • Super PupZ 

Date TBA

  • 800 Meters 
  • Tomorrow 