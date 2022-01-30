Halo series trailer Spotify CEO speaks up IRS using facial recognition Our Wordle obsession Apple's record earnings Free N95 masks

Netflix: All the TV shows and movies coming in February 2022

February is a huge month for Netflix, here's what's coming...

jeenyus

JEEN-YUS hits Netflix this February.

 Netflix

Every month is a big month for Netflix, but February 2022? There's a lot going on.

The big one? That depends of what whets your whistle, but I'm personally really excited about JEEN-YUS, Netflix's documentary on Kanye West. But Netflix is also releasing its THE CUPHEAD SHOW based on the video game released a few years back.

We've also got a new season of Space Force and Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off show based in the Vikings universe that takes place 100 years after the events of the original show. 

Here's everything coming in February...

February 1

  • My Best Friend Anne Frank 
  • Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 
  • Raising Dion 
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • Anaconda
  • Batman Begins
  • The Book of Eli
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Countdown
  • The Dark Knight
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • The Devil's Advocate
  • Donnie Brasco
  • The Exorcist
  • The Foreigner
  • The Hangover
  • Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
  • The Last Samurai
  • The Lucky One
  • The Negotiator
  • The New Guy
  • New Year's Eve
  • The One
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • The Other GUys
  • Patsy & Loretta
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
  • Warrior
  • Watchmen

February 2

  • Dark Desire: Season 2 
  • MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 
  • The Tinder Swindler 

February 3

  • Finding Ola 
  • Kid Cosmic: Season 3 
  • Murderville 

February 4

  • Looop Lapeta 
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 
  • Through My Window 

February 8

  • Child of Kamiari Month 
  • Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)
  • Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? 

February 9

  • Catching Killers: Season 2 
  • Disenchantment: Part 4 
  • Ideias à Venda 
  • Only Jokes Allowed 
  • The Privilege 

February 10

  • Into the Wind 
  • St. Vincent
  • Until Life Do Us Part 

February 11

  • Anne+: The Film 
  • Love Tactics 
  • Bigbug 
  • Inventing Anna 
  • Love and Leashes 
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Tall Girl 2 
  • Toy Boy: Season 2 

February 12

  • Forecasting Love and Weather 
  • Twenty Five Twenty One 

February 14

  • Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire 
  • Fishbowl Wives 

February 15

  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)
  • Ridley Jones: Season 3

February 16

  • Blackhat
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy  (new episodes weekly)
  • Secrets of Summer 
  • Swap Shop: Season 2 

February 17

  • Erax 
  • Fistful of Vengeance
  • Forgive Us Our Trespass 
  • Heart Shot 
  • Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life 
  • Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow 

February 18

  • The Cuphead Show! 
  • Downfall: The Case Against Boeing 
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars 
  • Space Force: Season 2 
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 

February 20

  • Don't Kill Me 

February 21

  • Halloween (2007)

February 22

  • Cat Burglar 
  • Love Is Blind Japan  (new episodes weekly)
  • RACE: Bubba Wallace 

February 23

  • UFO 

February 24

  • Karma's World Music Videos 

February 25

  • Back to 15 
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Merlí Sapere Aude 
  • Restless 
  • Tyler Perry's A Madea Hoemcoming 
  • Vikings: Valhalla 

February 28

  • My Wonderful Life 
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

February TBD

  • Business Proposal 
  • Juvenile Justice 
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between 
  • One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
  • One Piece: Episode of Alabasta