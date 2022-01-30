Netflix: All the TV shows and movies coming in February 2022

Netflix

Every month is a big month for Netflix, but February 2022? There's a lot going on.

The big one? That depends of what whets your whistle, but I'm personally really excited about JEEN-YUS, Netflix's documentary on Kanye West. But Netflix is also releasing its THE CUPHEAD SHOW based on the video game released a few years back.

We've also got a new season of Space Force and Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off show based in the Vikings universe that takes place 100 years after the events of the original show.

Here's everything coming in February...

February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4

Raising Dion

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil's Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year's Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other GUys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2

The Tinder Swindler

February 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Murderville

February 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

February 10

Into the Wind

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part

February 11

Anne+: The Film

Love Tactics

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3

February 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

February 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespass

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow

February 18

The Cuphead Show!

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Space Force: Season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

February 20

Don't Kill Me

February 21

Halloween (2007)

February 22

Cat Burglar

Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace

February 23

UFO

February 24

Karma's World Music Videos

February 25

Back to 15

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Merlí Sapere Aude

Restless

Tyler Perry's A Madea Hoemcoming

Vikings: Valhalla

February 28

My Wonderful Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

February TBD