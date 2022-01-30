Netflix: All the TV shows and movies coming in February 2022

Every month is a big month for Netflix, but February 2022? There's a lot going on.
The big one? That depends of what whets your whistle, but I'm personally really excited about JEEN-YUS, Netflix's documentary on Kanye West. But Netflix is also releasing its THE CUPHEAD SHOW based on the video game released a few years back.
We've also got a new season of Space Force and Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off show based in the Vikings universe that takes place 100 years after the events of the original show.
Here's everything coming in February...
February 1
- My Best Friend Anne Frank
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4
- Raising Dion
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Anaconda
- Batman Begins
- The Book of Eli
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Countdown
- The Dark Knight
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- The Devil's Advocate
- Donnie Brasco
- The Exorcist
- The Foreigner
- The Hangover
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
- The Last Samurai
- The Lucky One
- The Negotiator
- The New Guy
- New Year's Eve
- The One
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Other GUys
- Patsy & Loretta
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Warrior
- Watchmen
February 2
- Dark Desire: Season 2
- MeatEater Season 10 Part 2
- The Tinder Swindler
February 3
- Finding Ola
- Kid Cosmic: Season 3
- Murderville
February 4
- Looop Lapeta
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
- Through My Window
February 8
- Child of Kamiari Month
- Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)
- Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
February 9
- Catching Killers: Season 2
- Disenchantment: Part 4
- Ideias à Venda
- Only Jokes Allowed
- The Privilege
February 10
- Into the Wind
- St. Vincent
- Until Life Do Us Part
February 11
- Anne+: The Film
- Love Tactics
- Bigbug
- Inventing Anna
- Love and Leashes
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Tall Girl 2
- Toy Boy: Season 2
February 12
- Forecasting Love and Weather
- Twenty Five Twenty One
February 14
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
- Fishbowl Wives
February 15
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)
- Ridley Jones: Season 3
February 16
- Blackhat
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Summer
- Swap Shop: Season 2
February 17
- Erax
- Fistful of Vengeance
- Forgive Us Our Trespass
- Heart Shot
- Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
- Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow
February 18
- The Cuphead Show!
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
- Space Force: Season 2
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
February 20
- Don't Kill Me
February 21
- Halloween (2007)
February 22
- Cat Burglar
- Love Is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)
- RACE: Bubba Wallace
February 23
- UFO
February 24
- Karma's World Music Videos
February 25
- Back to 15
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Merlí Sapere Aude
- Restless
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Hoemcoming
- Vikings: Valhalla
February 28
- My Wonderful Life
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
February TBD
- Business Proposal
- Juvenile Justice
- Love, Life & Everything in Between
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
- One Piece: Episode of Alabasta