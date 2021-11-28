Netflix: All the TV shows and movies coming in December 2021

December is a ridiculous month for Netflix, it's tough to even know where to start.
So let's start with The Witcher. Season 2 of the incredibly popular show, based on the incredibly popular video game series, hits Netflix on December 17. Jane Campion's latest movie The Power of the Dog hits much sooner, on December 1, and has been highly rated on the festival circuit. We could be looking at something special here.
Later in the month, however, is another big one: the fourth season of Cobra Kai. This show has become something of a phenomenon, particularly since making the move to Netflix. Can't wait to see how it all plays out.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in December 2021.
Coming soon (no date announced)
- Decoupled — Netflix Series
December 1
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime
- Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family
- Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film
- Are You The One: Season 3
- Blood and Bone
- Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool's Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Ink Master: Season 3
- Ink Master: Season 4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
December 2
- The Alpinist
- Coyotes — Netflix Series
- Escalona: Season 1
- SINGLE ALL THE WAY — Netflix Film
- The Whole Truth — Netflix Film
December 3
- Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film
- Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Mixtape — Netflix Film
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family
December 5
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
- David and the Elves — Netflix Film
- Voir — Netflix Documentary
December 7
- Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy
December 9
- Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary
December 10
- Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film
- Aranyak — Netflix Series
- Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
- The Shack
- Still Out of My League — Netflix Film
- Two — Netflix Film
- The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
December 11
- Fast Color
- The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series
December 12
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
- Eye in the Sky
December 14
- The Future Diary — Netflix Series
- Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
- The Challenge: Season 12
- The Challenge: Season 25
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
- The Giver
- The Hand of God — Netflix Film
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear: Season 5
- Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
December 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
- A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
- Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
- Darkest Hour
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
December 17
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
- The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 18
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
- Oldboy
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
- Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
December 22
- Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
December 24
- 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
- Don't Look Up — Netflix Film
- Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
- The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
- STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
- Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
- Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
- Single's Inferno — Netflix Series
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
- Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
December 26
- Lulli — Netflix Film
December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
December 29
- Anxious People — Netflix Series
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
December 30
- Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film
December 31
- Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
- Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Stay Close — Netflix Series
- Seal Team — Netflix Film