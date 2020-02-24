Netflix adds Top 10 feature so you can see what everyone's watching

Overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content on Netflix? Now you can jump on the bandwagon and check out the streaming service's most popular options. Netflix has added a Top 10 feature, the company said Monday.

"Starting today you'll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row," the company said in a tweet. "The lists update daily to show what's popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films."

Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row!



The lists update daily to show what's popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films.

The most popular Netflix offerings in your country should show up in their own row once you log in to your Netflix account, the company said. "The list is rolling out globally now and should be on your homepage by the end of the day at the latest."

The company said the row will be updated daily, and "the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you." So if you're like me, and watch quirky stuff (Little Lunch!) more than you watch reruns of The Office (also good!), you may have to scroll down to see the row.

Shows and films that make these lists will also be marked with a "Top 10" badge, wherever they appear on Netflix, the site says. The company says it's been testing such lists in Mexico and the UK for more than six months.