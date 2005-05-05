Net phones on the line--and on the hook

May 5, 2005

Although Bells still dominate the market, cable phone subscriptions continue to climb in the U.S.

According to sources, Chairman Kevin Martin wants to require VoIP providers to offer 911 services as early as the end of September.

May 4, 2005

Fears surrounding viruses are holding up adoption of Internet phone calling in companies, according to the CEO of Avaya.

May 4, 2005

April 29, 2005

Intrado, a key emergency call provider, will refresh the nation's creaking 911 network with HP servers.The Baby Bells are facing increasing competition from cable companies, ISPs and other phone service wannabes.

April 8, 2005

Regulators in the U.S. and Canada are entering the battle over emergency calls via Internet phones.