CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Networking

Net phones on the line--and on the hook

Cable providers are signing up more subscribers for phone offerings, including digital deals. Also: FCC eyes mandatory 911 services.

Cable providers are signing up more subscribers for phone offerings, including digital deals. Also: FCC eyes mandatory 911 services.

Cable telephony speaks up

Although Bells still dominate the market, cable phone subscriptions continue to climb in the U.S.
May 5, 2005

FCC to push mandatory 911 for Net phone services

According to sources, Chairman Kevin Martin wants to require VoIP providers to offer 911 services as early as the end of September.
May 5, 2005

Security fears put wrench in VoIP networks

Fears surrounding viruses are holding up adoption of Internet phone calling in companies, according to the CEO of Avaya.
May 4, 2005

911 calls HP

Intrado, a key emergency call provider, will refresh the nation's creaking 911 network with HP servers.
May 4, 2005 previous coverage

Hooking up with Net phones

roundup The Baby Bells are facing increasing competition from cable companies, ISPs and other phone service wannabes.
April 29, 2005

Raising alarms about 911 over Net phones

Regulators in the U.S. and Canada are entering the battle over emergency calls via Internet phones.
April 8, 2005
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real