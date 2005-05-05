Net phones on the line--and on the hook

Cable providers are signing up more subscribers for phone offerings, including digital deals. Also: FCC eyes mandatory 911 services.
May 5, 2005
May 5, 2005
May 4, 2005
May 4, 2005 previous coverage
April 29, 2005
April 8, 2005
Cable telephony speaks upAlthough Bells still dominate the market, cable phone subscriptions continue to climb in the U.S.
May 5, 2005
FCC to push mandatory 911 for Net phone servicesAccording to sources, Chairman Kevin Martin wants to require VoIP providers to offer 911 services as early as the end of September.
May 5, 2005
Security fears put wrench in VoIP networksFears surrounding viruses are holding up adoption of Internet phone calling in companies, according to the CEO of Avaya.
May 4, 2005
911 calls HPIntrado, a key emergency call provider, will refresh the nation's creaking 911 network with HP servers.
May 4, 2005 previous coverage
Hooking up with Net phonesroundup The Baby Bells are facing increasing competition from cable companies, ISPs and other phone service wannabes.
April 29, 2005
Raising alarms about 911 over Net phonesRegulators in the U.S. and Canada are entering the battle over emergency calls via Internet phones.
April 8, 2005
