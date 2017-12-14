On Thursday's podcast, we talk about:
- The future of the internet as the FCC is set to vote on net neutrality.
- Disney's deal to buy huge chunks of 21st Century Fox -- and what it means for you and for Hollywood.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Net neutrality vote will go down in internet history (The 3:59, Ep. 333)
