Here's what we're talking about in today's podcast.
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai makes his case against existing net neutrality rules and claims Twitter could be more harmful to an open internet than killing net neutrality.
- Comcast denies plans to offer internet "fast lanes."
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Net neutrality rollback: is the open internet under siege? (The 3:59, Ep. 325)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.