On this podcast, we talk about:
- Net neutrality as we know it goes away.
- Early E3 highlights from Microsoft.
- Online retailer Wish sharing some interesting sales figures with CNET in an exclusive interview.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Net neutrality is dead, at least for now (The 3:59, Ep. 411)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.