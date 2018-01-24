Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Net neutrality may not be the law of the US, but it's now the law of New York state. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order (PDF) enacting rules that require internet service providers to treat internet traffic equally, preventing them from favoring some websites over others. The rules mean New York state agencies can't contract with any ISPs that don't meet the requirements of net neutrality.

Cuomo's order says net neutrality "means ISPs will not block, throttle, or prioritize internet content or applications or require that end users pay different or higher rates to access specific types of content or applications."

New York is the second state to make net neutrality its policy, after Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock signed an executive order on Monday. The orders follow the US Federal Communications Commission's vote in December to remove net neutrality from federal regulations.

"The FCC's dangerous ruling goes against the core values of our democracy, and New York will do everything in our power to protect net neutrality and the free exchange of ideas," Cuomo said in a statement. "With this executive order, we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and democracy and help ensure that the internet remains free and open to all."

The FCC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

